'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release in IMAX; trailer next week
What's the story
Hombale Films has announced that Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released in IMAX format on October 2. The production house shared a poster on Instagram, promising a "one-of-its-kind cinematic experience." This makes it the third Indian film shot for IMAX after RRR and Pathaan. The upcoming movie follows the success of its predecessor, Kantara (2022), and its trailer will arrive next week, on September 22.
Twitter Post
'Kantara' trailer out on September 22 at 12:45pm
ಕಾಂತಾರ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ 1 ದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ.— Kantara - A Legend (@KantaraFilm) September 19, 2025
ಇದೇ 22nd, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12:45ಕ್ಕೆ.
Get a glimpse into the world of #KantaraChapter1 & witness the rise of a LEGEND 🔥
#KantaraChapter1Trailer on September 22nd at 12:45 PM.
Subscribe & stay tuned to: https://t.co/DxE1DQd2Ln
In cinemas… pic.twitter.com/w5yKi2EVVT
Cinematic ambition
Arvind Kashyap says it will be 'unparalleled experience'
The production house aims to redefine Indian cinema with Kantara: Chapter 1 by offering an immersive experience that combines folklore, faith, and grand storytelling. Director of Photography Arvind Kashyap revealed that several key portions were shot specifically for IMAX and PXL formats. He said, "Watching it on IMAX will be truly unparalleled - a one-of-its-kind cinematic experience."
Production scale
Film features one of the largest war sequences in India
The makers have created an enormous war sequence with national and international experts, involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 people, reported Koimoi. It was shot on rugged terrain across a specially built town spread over 25 acres, taking nearly 50 days to complete. This makes it one of the largest sequences ever in Indian cinema. The film is set to release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English languages.