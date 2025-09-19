LOADING...
'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release in IMAX; trailer next week
By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 19, 2025
02:01 pm
What's the story

Hombale Films has announced that Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released in IMAX format on October 2. The production house shared a poster on Instagram, promising a "one-of-its-kind cinematic experience." This makes it the third Indian film shot for IMAX after RRR and Pathaan. The upcoming movie follows the success of its predecessor, Kantara (2022), and its trailer will arrive next week, on September 22.

'Kantara' trailer out on September 22 at 12:45pm

Cinematic ambition

Arvind Kashyap says it will be 'unparalleled experience'

The production house aims to redefine Indian cinema with Kantara: Chapter 1 by offering an immersive experience that combines folklore, faith, and grand storytelling. Director of Photography Arvind Kashyap revealed that several key portions were shot specifically for IMAX and PXL formats. He said, "Watching it on IMAX will be truly unparalleled - a one-of-its-kind cinematic experience."

Production scale

Film features one of the largest war sequences in India

The makers have created an enormous war sequence with national and international experts, involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 people, reported Koimoi. It was shot on rugged terrain across a specially built town spread over 25 acres, taking nearly 50 days to complete. This makes it one of the largest sequences ever in Indian cinema. The film is set to release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English languages.