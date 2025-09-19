Anshuman Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' gets theatrical release date
Anshuman Jha's first film as a director, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli," is coming to Indian cinemas on October 10.
This black comedy thriller stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja, and was shot entirely in the UK using just one lens for that classic Hitchcock-style suspense.
The story dives into questions of identity during one mysterious night.
Mathur calls it 'unlike anything I've been part of before'
After a more than six-month delay with Indian censors, the film is finally making its way home—having already picked up praise at international festivals like Melbourne.
Produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films, the movie has both leads excited: Dugal looks forward to sharing it with audiences in theaters, while Mathur calls it quirky and unpredictable—unlike anything I've had the opportunity to be part of before.