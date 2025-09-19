Next Article
5 Bangladeshis traveling in auto picked up in Tripura
India
Five Bangladeshi nationals were picked up by police in Tripura's Gomati district on September 18, 2025, after being found traveling in an auto-rickshaw.
They told authorities they'd recently crossed into India for work in construction and furniture-making.
Shifted to government-run home
Instead of facing immediate legal action, the group was shifted to a government-run home in West Tripura, following a new central guideline.
Udaipur SDPO Debanjali Ray shared that the Border Security Force is working with Bangladesh officials to arrange their return—a change from earlier years when such cases meant automatic arrest and court proceedings.