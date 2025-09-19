Next Article
Delhi: Man dies in hit-and-run on Manglam Cut flyover
A tragic hit-and-run happened in East Delhi on Wednesday night when a speeding car struck 49-year-old Rakesh Kumar Agarwal on the NH-24 Manglam Cut Flyover.
The impact threw him about 15-20 feet down onto a concrete footpath, and he was declared brought dead at LBS Hospital.
The driver didn't stop, and police have registered a case for rash driving and negligence.
Car owner traced; family details
Auto driver Amit Kumar saw the crash while heading to Ghazipur and, along with others, rushed to help Agarwal.
Police have traced the car's owner—Shakil Ahmed from Friends Colony—though he's currently out of town.
Agarwal ran a manufacturing unit in Badarpur and leaves behind his wife and two daughters, one pursuing a medical career and the other in engineering.