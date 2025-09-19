Next Article
Andhra Pradesh schools to remain closed for 11 days: Here's why
India
Andhra Pradesh just announced an 11-day holiday for all schools, running from September 22 to October 2, 2025, so students and teachers can fully enjoy the Dussehra festival.
The move came after teachers asked for a longer break, with IT Minister Nara Lokesh sharing the news online after discussions with education department officials.
Dussehra celebrations
Dussehra is a big deal in Andhra Pradesh—think family time, colorful traditions, and celebrating good over evil.
With this extended break, students get more time with loved ones and a chance to really take part in local festivities.