Andhra Pradesh schools to remain closed for 11 days: Here's why India Sep 19, 2025

Andhra Pradesh just announced an 11-day holiday for all schools, running from September 22 to October 2, 2025, so students and teachers can fully enjoy the Dussehra festival.

The move came after teachers asked for a longer break, with IT Minister Nara Lokesh sharing the news online after discussions with education department officials.