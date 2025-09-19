Google backs 20 Indian AI start-ups to drive innovation

Google has selected 20 Indian start-ups for its 'Google for Start-ups Accelerator: AI First' program. The companies were selected from a pool of 1,600 applicants across various sectors such as healthcare, finance, climate, and education. They are working on agentic, multimodal, and foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Start-up profiles Selected start-ups and their innovative solutions The start-ups selected for Google's AI accelerator program include Adya AI, Aignosis, AiSteth, Apptile, Dview, Knit, and Mili AI. Others are Mysa, MyWonder, ORBO AI, Phot.AI, Protecto, Pulse, Resilience AI, Segmind, Sortment, SparkyAI, Superjoin, VaaniAI, and VideoSDK. These companies are developing innovative solutions such as an agentic developer platform for native mobile apps (Apptile), a feedback intelligence platform (Pulse), a voice-first conversational partner (SparkyAI), and an AI-powered smart stethoscope for early detection of cardio-respiratory disorders.

Accelerator benefits What the accelerator program offers As part of the accelerator program, Google will provide the selected start-ups with technical mentorship, go-to-market strategies, and access to Google Cloud infrastructure and advanced Gemini models. The strategic focus of this new cohort aligns directly with the IndiaAI Mission's start-up pillar. It emphasizes solutions around agentic AI (45%), multimodal AI (30%), foundational models and responsible AI (25%).