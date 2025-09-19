Next Article
NVIDIA eyes $500 million investment in Wayve's self-driving tech
NVIDIA has signed a letter of intent for a possible $500 million investment in Wayve, a London-based company working on AI-powered self-driving cars.
This move comes right after a new UK-US tech agreement to boost AI collaboration.
Unlike most, Wayve relies on machine learning and cameras instead of detailed maps for its autonomous driving tech.
Wayve's expansion and NVIDIA's commitment
Wayve's next stop? Expanding into Germany and Japan, with NVIDIA's chips powering the journey.
The company has already raised over $1 billion—SoftBank led the last round, and Uber joined in 2024.
NVIDIA is also putting £2 billion into the UK's AI startup scene, showing it's all-in on backing fresh ideas and global innovation in artificial intelligence.