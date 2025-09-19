Next Article
Russia-India business dialogue on September 26 in Greater Noida
Business
Heads up: Russia and India are holding a big business dialogue in Greater Noida on September 26, 2025. The focus? Teaming up on banking, investment, insurance, education, and trade.
For Uttar Pradesh, this could mean fresh tech coming in and smarter ways to invest—good news for local industries.
UP's big plans to go global
This event is part of Uttar Pradesh's push to attract global investors and create more jobs by getting Russian companies involved in local projects.
With recent reforms making things smoother for foreign businesses, the state hopes to stand out as an investment hotspot.
Plus, the third UP International Trade Show is happening from September 25-29—so it's a busy week for anyone interested in where business is headed next!