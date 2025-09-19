Next Article
Aurobindo Pharma's unit in AP hit by fire
Business
A fire broke out yesterday at APL Healthcare Limited, part of Aurobindo Pharma, in Andhra Pradesh's Naidupeta SEZ. The cause? A short circuit in one of the granulation areas.
Two production lines were hit, resulting in an estimated 3% reduction in the unit's monthly capacity while repairs are underway for about two weeks—but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Here's how the company is responding
The company's fire team and local responders acted fast to contain things.
Repairs are already underway, and Aurobindo Pharma says operations should be back to normal soon.
They've made it clear: all safety measures are in place, and this incident won't really shake up their overall business or finances.