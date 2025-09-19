Aurobindo Pharma's unit in AP hit by fire Business Sep 19, 2025

A fire broke out yesterday at APL Healthcare Limited, part of Aurobindo Pharma, in Andhra Pradesh's Naidupeta SEZ. The cause? A short circuit in one of the granulation areas.

Two production lines were hit, resulting in an estimated 3% reduction in the unit's monthly capacity while repairs are underway for about two weeks—but thankfully, no one was hurt.