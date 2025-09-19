Himachal Pradesh: Landslide near St Edward's School pushes online classes
Heavy monsoon rains have caused major trouble in Himachal Pradesh, with landslides, flash floods, and building collapses hitting Shimla and Kinnaur districts the hardest.
On Friday, a landslide near St Edward's School in Shimla blocked Circular Road and pushed classes online.
Building collapse, cloudburst, blocked roads
These weather events aren't just headlines—they're impacting real lives.
A three-storeyed building in Kumarsain collapsed late on Thursday night (thankfully no one was hurt), while repeated landslides buried cars and blocked roads across Shimla.
In Kinnaur's Thaw village, a cloudburst led to flash floods that damaged farmland and vehicles but residents got out safely.
Over 1,000mm rain this monsoon
Himachal Pradesh has seen 46% more rain than usual this monsoon—over 1,000mm since June—making hills unstable and rescue work even tougher for everyone involved.