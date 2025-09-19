Is 'Saiyaara's Aneet Padda in 'Shakti Shalini'? Maddock Films clarifies

After making a grand entry into Bollywood with the blockbuster film Saiyaara , there were reports that actor Aneet Padda is set to take on a new challenge. The reports suggested that she has been roped in for the next installment of Dinesh Vijan 's horror-comedy universe, titled Shakti Shalini. As per Pinkvilla, Padda has already completed her look test for the film. But now, Maddock Films has issued a clarification.

Clarification Here's what Maddock Films said The production house issued a statement saying, "While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe..." "We want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative." "We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcement from us."

Twitter Post See the post here Thank you for the constant support and understanding 🙏#MaddockFilms #DineshVijan #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse pic.twitter.com/827lv6kQ9a — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) September 19, 2025

Casting decision Vijan was impressed by Padda's performance in 'Saiyaara' An insider close to the development had earlier claimed to Pinkvilla that Vijan was looking to bring fresh energy into his horror-comedy universe, and Padda's performance in Saiyaara impressed him. "Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies." "He loved Aneet's work in Saiyaara and has decided to mount the next chapter of horror comedy universe on her."

Production details Film to go on floors by end of 2025 Reportedly, Shakti Shalini is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025. The source said, "While the director's name has been kept under wraps for now, Dinesh Vijan is keen to rope in Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya) for the part." "However, the final call on direction will be taken in a fortnight."