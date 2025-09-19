'Avatar 3' trailer debuts with 'Jolly LLB 3' in theaters

The highly anticipated film Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi , is now in theaters. It has been confirmed that the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash is being screened with Jolly LLB 3. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the decision was taken as both films are backed by Star Studios.

Trailer screening 'This would be an apt time to showcase the trailer' The source said, "Jolly LLB 3 is backed by Star Studios, and the same studio family is also associated with Avatar: Fire And Ash." "A decision was taken to attach the trailer with Jolly LLB 3." "It is a highly anticipated film and hence, a large number of moviegoers are going to venture to cinemas." "This would be an apt time to showcase the trailer of the Hollywood biggie in all its glory on the big screen."

Sequel re-release 'Avatar's re-releases create buzz for upcoming installments The second part of the Avatar series, Avatar: The Way of Water, will be re-released in 3D for a week starting October 2. The film's performance at the box office will be closely monitored as it will indicate the buzz surrounding the third installment. The same tactics were used before the release of the second part.