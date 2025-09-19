'Million Dollar Listing India 2': Cast, OTT platform, premiere date 

Javed, known for her bold personality, is looking for a property in Delhi that reflects her unique style. On the other hand, Passi is searching for a dream house with fine aesthetics and high-end interiors. The show will feature India's top real estate agents, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Deepti Mallik, Prajesh Bhatia, among others, as they negotiate lucrative deals in luxurious homes across elite locations.

Show details

Format and structure of the show

The second season of Million Dollar Listing India is expected to have 12 episodes, each showcasing India's most exclusive neighborhoods. The show will continue the format of the original franchise, where real estate agents navigate market fluctuations, tough negotiations, and high-stakes deadlines to secure lucrative deals. The first season is available on streaming platforms for viewers to familiarize themselves with the realtors and the concept of this unique reality show.