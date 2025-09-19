Next Article
'Delighted to meet': Anupam Kher's flight selfie with Akshaye Khanna
Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna had an unexpected catch-up on a flight, six years since they last worked together in The Accidental Prime Minister (2019).
Kher posted a cheerful selfie of the two in matching caps, saying he was "delighted to meet my friend and a class actor #AkshayeKhanna in a flight after a long time."
Kher's directorial, Khanna's upcoming films
Kher has been busy directing Tanvi The Great—a film about a 21-year-old woman with autism—which is getting love at film festivals from Cannes to London. He also appeared in The Bengal Files, released earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Khanna's last project was Chhaava, and he'll soon be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.