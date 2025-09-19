'Delighted to meet': Anupam Kher's flight selfie with Akshaye Khanna Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna had an unexpected catch-up on a flight, six years since they last worked together in The Accidental Prime Minister (2019).

Kher posted a cheerful selfie of the two in matching caps, saying he was "delighted to meet my friend and a class actor #AkshayeKhanna in a flight after a long time."