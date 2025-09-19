'Stars troubling producers': Aamir Khan on actors' extravagant demands Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Aamir Khan and director Anurag Kashyap are speaking up about how some Bollywood actors are making things tough for movie producers.

As Aamir put it, "Stars should get recognition, but not to a point where they start to trouble the producers."

He questioned why actors expect producers to pay for personal expenses like drivers and helpers.