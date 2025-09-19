'Stars troubling producers': Aamir Khan on actors' extravagant demands
Aamir Khan and director Anurag Kashyap are speaking up about how some Bollywood actors are making things tough for movie producers.
As Aamir put it, "Stars should get recognition, but not to a point where they start to trouble the producers."
He questioned why actors expect producers to pay for personal expenses like drivers and helpers.
This all started with Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2' demands
This all started after reports surfaced about Deepika Padukone's alleged demands for her role in Kalki 2—think a fee hike, shorter workdays, and luxurious treatment for her team.
Aamir clarified that only film-related costs like makeup or costumes should be covered by producers, not extra perks or staff salaries.
Anurag Kashyap backs Aamir Khan's statement, shares similar experiences
Kashyap pointed out that these growing entourage expenses can consume much of a movie's budget.
He shared stories of cars driving hours away just to fetch fancy food—costs that don't help the actual filmmaking at all.
Both feel these trends shift the focus away from the craft and toward unnecessary expenses.