Buy Adani Power today to qualify for 1:5 stock split
What's the story
Today is the last day for investors to buy shares of Adani Power and become eligible for the company's first-ever stock split. The record date for this corporate action has been set as September 22, 2025. On that date, shareholders holding shares will be entitled to receive split shares in their demat accounts.
Corporate decision
Adani Power's board approved stock split earlier this month
On September 4, 2025, Adani Power's shareholders approved the resolution for the stock split by passing the required Postal Ballot resolutions with a requisite majority. The company will split each share of face value ₹10 into five fully paid-up shares of face value ₹2 each. The company also announced that an alteration to the Capital Clause of its Memorandum of Association was approved as part of this resolution.
Market implications
Stock split aimed at enhancing liquidity, making shares more affordable
The stock split is aimed at increasing the number of outstanding shares and adjusting their face value accordingly. Market observers note that such corporate actions usually make shares more affordable in absolute price terms and enhance liquidity by encouraging wider participation. At the time of writing, Adani Power's shares were trading 13% up at ₹713 on the NSE.