Buy Adani Power today to qualify for 1:5 stock split

Corporate decision

Adani Power's board approved stock split earlier this month

On September 4, 2025, Adani Power's shareholders approved the resolution for the stock split by passing the required Postal Ballot resolutions with a requisite majority. The company will split each share of face value ₹10 into five fully paid-up shares of face value ₹2 each. The company also announced that an alteration to the Capital Clause of its Memorandum of Association was approved as part of this resolution.