L&T's fresh orders worth ₹15,000cr boost investor sentiment
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored fresh orders worth up to ₹15,000 crore this week.
Investors took notice—L&T's stock climbed 2.5% over the week before trading at ₹3,679.1 per share around midday on Friday.
Breaking down the wins
The wins are spread out: L&T's construction equipment will be used by major coal and cement companies, while their machines for making tires are headed to top manufacturers across everything from bikes to trucks.
L&T Valves landed projects with Indian PVC makers and even secured contracts with leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in Saudi Arabia.