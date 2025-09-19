Bihar man beaten for stealing Durga idol faces
Just days before Durga Puja, two faces from Durga idols were stolen from artist Bapi Pal's workshop in Asansol, West Bengal.
The missing pieces turned up at the workplace of Pritam Thakur, a resident of Bihar.
When locals found out, they tied Thakur to an electric pole and beat him until police stepped in and took him away.
Police are probing the matter
Pal shared that his idol molds are unique and not easily copied—he suspects jealousy played a role, saying, "This theft was an act of jealousy and malice. One of these idols was supposed to be delivered to a Puja committee tomorrow."
With Bengal's biggest festival starting September 21, police are questioning Thakur about possible rivalry or other motives and checking if anyone else was involved.
The stolen idol faces have now been recovered as authorities continue their investigation.