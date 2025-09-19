Next Article
Mumbai's Atal Setu shows wear; MMRDA blames rains, traffic
India
Mumbai's Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, is in the spotlight after a viral video showed surface damage on its recently opened lanes.
In response, MMRDA has fined the contractor ₹1 crore and started urgent repairs to keep things safe for commuters.
MMRDA says heavy rains, traffic are to blame
MMRDA says heavy monsoon rains and nonstop traffic are behind the wear and tear.
The bridge, which opened in 2024 and stretches 21.8km between Sewri and Nhava Sheva, saw issues at a few spots on the Navi Mumbai-bound side.
Quick resurfacing is already underway for the rainy season, with a full upgrade planned after monsoon for smoother rides ahead.