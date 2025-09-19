Next Article
Central government officer arrested for molesting minor on bus
India
A central government officer named Rakesh was arrested in Chennai after allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl on a bus.
The incident happened while she was traveling from Kanchipuram to Koyambedu and had fallen asleep.
After the incident, she immediately alerted the bus driver.
Similar incident last year
The driver immediately diverted the bus to Maduravoyal Police Station, where Rakesh—who works as a Sales Officer in the Central Agriculture Department—was taken into custody.
Police have registered a case and are investigating.
For context, this year (April 2025), a KSRTC contract conductor faced arrest for molesting a woman on another bus in Mangaluru after video evidence surfaced online.