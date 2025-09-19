'iPhone 17' 1st buyer camps out for 21 hours India Sep 19, 2025

The iPhone 17 series launch at Mumbai's Apple BKC store drew huge crowds, but one fan took things to another level—he camped out for 21 hours just to be first inside.

It's actually his second year in a row doing this (last time, he waited 17 hours!).

Even after a scuffle broke out in line, he had only good things to say about the staff and was genuinely excited about the phone's upgraded camera.