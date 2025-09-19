Next Article
'iPhone 17' 1st buyer camps out for 21 hours
India
The iPhone 17 series launch at Mumbai's Apple BKC store drew huge crowds, but one fan took things to another level—he camped out for 21 hours just to be first inside.
It's actually his second year in a row doing this (last time, he waited 17 hours!).
Even after a scuffle broke out in line, he had only good things to say about the staff and was genuinely excited about the phone's upgraded camera.
What's new in iPhone 17 series?
Apple's latest lineup—iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air—features significant upgrades.
The Pro models have a revamped camera system with three 48MP sensors and up to 8x optical zoom.
Prices start at $1,099 for the Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max (both come with 256GB storage).