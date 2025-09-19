Yash wraps up 'Toxic's Mumbai schedule; final leg in Bengaluru

Kannada superstar Yash has reportedly completed the Mumbai schedule for his upcoming film Toxic. The actor had been shooting in the city for 45 days, with this segment being described as the most "challenging and ambitious" part of the production. It included some of the biggest and most elaborate action sequences. Now, the team is likely to move to Bengaluru for the final leg of filming.

Filming details 'Toxic's Mumbai schedule was shot at these locations The Mumbai schedule for Toxic was shot at Madh Island and Filmcity in Goregaon, Mumbai. A source told Hindustan Times, "It was interesting to watch Geetu Mohandas's style of storytelling and JJ Perry's style of design come to life through Yash." "The audience are in store for a thrilling ride." The principal action portions of the film have reportedly been completed with this schedule.

Upcoming shoot Yash to head to London for international partnerships discussions The final leg of Toxic is expected to be shot in Bengaluru, with the schedule likely starting in the last week of September. The source added, "The team has given it their all and is prepared for the final stretch which will be shot in Bengaluru." "The film began its first schedule in Bengaluru earlier this year." After wrapping up the Mumbai shoot on Thursday, Yash will reportedly head to London for international partnerships discussions before resuming filming.