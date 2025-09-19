Why Bali has banned building new hotels, restaurants on farmlands

Bali , Indonesia's popular resort island, has announced a ban on new hotels and restaurants on cleared rice fields and agricultural land. The decision comes after recent flash floods killed at least 18 people. On September 10, a state of emergency was declared in Bali due to the worst flooding in over a decade. The heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure across Denpasar and its surroundings.

Policy announcement No more permits for commercial facilities on productive land Following the flood, Bali Governor Wayan Koster announced new regulations to prevent land conversion on productive land, especially rice fields. He said, "After handling the floods, we will meet again to ensure no more permits are issued for hotels, restaurants or other facilities on productive land, especially rice fields." The governor added that starting this year, land conversion bans would align with Bali's 100-year plan. From 2025 onward, no productive land can be converted into commercial facilities.

Environmental impact Environmental impact of mass tourism Bali, known for its lush rice paddies and stunning beaches, has seen rapid changes over the past half-century. Locals and tourists have complained about traffic, pollution, and behavior issues due to mass tourism. Environmental activists have long warned about the impacts of mass tourism on the island. They argue stricter controls to prevent land conversion would reduce risks from flooding and other natural disasters.