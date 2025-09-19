Trump, Modi meeting in October? All eyes on ASEAN Summit 

The upcoming ASEAN summit in Malaysia is drawing attention, as both United States President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend. The summit is scheduled from October 26 to 28. There has been no official announcement from either the US or India regarding their participation or a potential meeting at the event. However, PM Modi has frequently attended ASEAN summits in the past.

Confirmation Malaysian PM confirms Trump's attendance Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that President Trump will be attending the 47th ASEAN Summit. Speaking at a public event, he said, "President Trump called to inform that he will be visiting Malaysia next month to coincide with the 47th ASEAN Summit." The summit is expected to see participation from several world leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Future plans Potential for Trump-Modi meeting at ASEAN summit If a meeting happens, it could set the stage for the QUAD Leaders' Summit in India in November. Trump's ambassador nominee to India Sergio Gor recently said, "The president is fully committed to meeting leaders of Quad." While he declined to disclose exact dates, Gor emphasized the significance of the Quad, stating it is "very important for the US." The summit, scheduled for November, will see leaders from Australia, Japan, and the US come together to discuss key geopolitical issues.