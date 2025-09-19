In 1st case, UK deports Indian migrant to France
What's the story
An Indian national, who illegally entered the United Kingdom by crossing the English Channel on a small boat, has become the first person to be deported under a new returns treaty between the UK and France. The unnamed man was sent back to Paris from Heathrow Airport in London on a commercial flight. This development comes after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a "one-in, one-out" treaty aimed at curbing illegal migration.
Treaty details
Treaty aims to reduce pressure on UK's asylum system
The treaty, which came into effect on August 6 and is valid until June 2026, aims to ease pressure on Britain's asylum system by reducing the use of hotels for housing migrants. Under this agreement, the UK can detain and quickly return small-boat arrivals while taking in an equal number of vetted asylum seekers from France through safe routes.
Official statement
Deportation hailed as 'important 1st step'
UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has hailed the deportation as "an important first step" in the government's efforts to tackle illegal migration. She emphasized that Britain will not tolerate delays in court processes and stressed that those genuinely fleeing persecution must use safe, legal routes instead of dangerous crossings. The deported migrant will be offered a voluntary return to India upon arrival in France and cannot apply for asylum under the new scheme.
Detention statistics
Rise in number of Indian nationals held in detention
The deportation comes after official Home Office statistics revealed a 108% rise in the number of Indian nationals held in detention under UK immigration law over the past year. The data showed that 2,715 Indians were recorded as being detained for breaching the UK's immigration laws. The UK government figures also revealed that 111,000 persons had claimed asylum in the UK in the year ending in June 2025, the highest level since comparable records began in 1979.