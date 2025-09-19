In 1st case, UK deports Indian migrant to France 

An Indian national, who illegally entered the United Kingdom by crossing the English Channel on a small boat, has become the first person to be deported under a new returns treaty between the UK and France. The unnamed man was sent back to Paris from Heathrow Airport in London on a commercial flight. This development comes after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a "one-in, one-out" treaty aimed at curbing illegal migration.

Treaty details Treaty aims to reduce pressure on UK's asylum system The treaty, which came into effect on August 6 and is valid until June 2026, aims to ease pressure on Britain's asylum system by reducing the use of hotels for housing migrants. Under this agreement, the UK can detain and quickly return small-boat arrivals while taking in an equal number of vetted asylum seekers from France through safe routes.

Official statement Deportation hailed as 'important 1st step' UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has hailed the deportation as "an important first step" in the government's efforts to tackle illegal migration. She emphasized that Britain will not tolerate delays in court processes and stressed that those genuinely fleeing persecution must use safe, legal routes instead of dangerous crossings. The deported migrant will be offered a voluntary return to India upon arrival in France and cannot apply for asylum under the new scheme.