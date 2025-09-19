Oli has moved to a private residence

Nepal's ex-PM leaves army barracks 9 days after Gen-Z protests

By Chanshimla Varah 11:42 am Sep 19, 202511:42 am

What's the story

Former Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, has moved to a private residence in Bhaktapur after spending nine days under army protection. Oli had flown to the army barracks on September 9 after resigning as PM following deadly protests by Gen Z against social media restrictions and corruption. During the protests, his house was burned down; the Prime Minister's Office was also partially burned. Oli was at the official residence of the Nepal Prime Minister at the time.