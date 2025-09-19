Nepal's ex-PM leaves army barracks 9 days after Gen-Z protests
What's the story
Former Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, has moved to a private residence in Bhaktapur after spending nine days under army protection. Oli had flown to the army barracks on September 9 after resigning as PM following deadly protests by Gen Z against social media restrictions and corruption. During the protests, his house was burned down; the Prime Minister's Office was also partially burned. Oli was at the official residence of the Nepal Prime Minister at the time.
Rescue operation
Oli's new residence undisclosed for security reasons
Per reports, Oli has now reportedly shifted to a private house in Gundu, Bhaktapur district, around 15km east of Kathmandu. The exact location of his new residence remains undisclosed for security reasons. Other political leaders, including former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' Sher Bahadur Deuba, Jhalanath Khanal, and Madhav Kumar Nepal had also sought refuge under army protection. However, only Deuba and his wife Arzju Rana Deuba remain under military security currently, as they were injured during the protests.
Upcoming event
CPN-UML plans separate event for Constitution Day
The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or CPN-UML, which Oli heads, is planning a separate event for Constitution Day on September 19 at Chyasal in Lalitpur district. However, it is unclear if Oli will attend this program. Nepal will celebrate Constitution Day on Ashoj 3 of the Bikram Era calendar—September 19 this year—to commemorate the promulgation of its constitution by the Constituent Assembly on September 20, 2015.