US troops returning to Afghanistan? Trump hints at 'breaking news'

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of re-establishing a military presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan . Speaking at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump linked his proposal to countering China's influence. "We're trying to get it back, by the way, that could be a little breaking news. We're trying to get it back because they need things from us," he said.

Withdrawal aftermath Trump's deal with Taliban during his presidency The proposal comes four years after the US's controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left the base under Taliban control. During his first presidency, Trump had negotiated a deal with the Taliban for the US's withdrawal from Afghanistan. The 20-year conflict ended abruptly under President Joe Biden, with the Afghan government collapsing and a bombing killing 13 US troops and 170 others. This event has been used by Trump's Republican supporters as evidence of Biden's failed leadership.

Invasion connection Weapons left in hands of Taliban Trump stated that the chaotic US exit from Afghanistan in 2021 left American weapons and other military assets, including bases, in the hands of the Taliban. In February, at his first cabinet meeting after his reelection, Trump stated that his previous Afghanistan withdrawal plan included keeping Bagram. "Not because of Afghanistan but because of China because its exactly one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles," he said.