Indian techie shot dead by US police in California  

A 30-year-old Indian techie, Mohammed Nizamuddin, was shot dead by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) in California on September 3. The police were responding to a 911 call about a stabbing incident at his home. Officers said that upon arrival, they found Nizamuddin pinning down his roommate with a knife in hand. An alleged altercation between Nizamuddin and his roommate had escalated, resulting in the attack.

Statement Remains an active and open investigation "SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries," the statement said. "The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. This remains an active and open investigation," it added.

Disputed account Family disputes police's account of events Nizamuddin's family, however, has disputed the police's account of events, claiming he had called for help before being shot. They described him as a quiet and religious person and alleged that Nizamuddin had even publicly raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud, and wrongful termination from his job. A LinkedIn post attributed to him reads: "I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment... Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end."

Public claims Victim had raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud Nizamuddin had completed his Master's degree in Computer Science in Florida and was employed at a tech firm in Santa Clara. His family has now sought the help of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to repatriate his remains. His body is currently at a hospital in Santa Clara pending formalities. His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, told PTI that he learned of his son's death from a friend.