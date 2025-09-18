US revokes visas of Indian executives over fentanyl smuggling link 

The United States Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and denied visas to certain Indian business executives and their families. The decision was taken due to their alleged involvement in the trafficking of fentanyl precursors, a dangerous synthetic narcotic. "Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of our top priorities. We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge," the embassy said.

Visa scrutiny Increased visa scrutiny for executives The US Embassy has also warned that executives of companies accused of trafficking fentanyl precursors will be subject to increased visa scrutiny. Charge d'affaires Jorgan Andrews said, "Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States."

Trump List of 23 nations This move comes hours after President Donald Trump warned countries involved in rampant drug trafficking, with India being one of the 23 nations. In a "Presidential Determination" submitted to Congress, Trump stated that the "Major's List" identifies countries that are either primary sources or important transit locations for illicit drugs entering the US. The nations include Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, among others.