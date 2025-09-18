Macrons to show court 'scientific evidence' proving Brigitte is woman  

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence in a United States court to prove the First Lady is a woman. The couple is suing right-wing influencer Candace Owens for defamation after she alleged that Brigitte was born male. Speaking to BBC, their lawyer, Tom Clare, said the claims have been "incredibly upsetting" for Mrs. Macron and are a "distraction" for the French president.

Legal proceedings Will show pictures of Brigitte pregnant, raising children Clare said he would present "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature" to prove the allegations are false. He admitted it is "incredibly upsetting" for Mrs. Macron to have to present such evidence publicly, but she is willing to do so. When asked if they would show pictures of Brigitte pregnant and raising children, Clare confirmed such photos exist and will be presented in court.

Allegations history Allegation 1st appeared in online circles in 2021 Owens, a former Daily Wire commentator with millions of social media followers, has repeatedly alleged that Brigitte was born a man. In March 2024, she said she would bet her "entire professional reputation" on the allegation. The claim first appeared in fringe online circles in 2021 by French bloggers Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey. The Macrons won a defamation case against them in France in 2024 but lost on appeal in 2025 over freedom of expression grounds.

Lawsuit details Macrons are suing Owens for defamation in US court In July 2025, the Macrons filed a lawsuit against Owens in the US. The lawsuit claims she "disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers." In American defamation cases involving public figures, plaintiffs must prove "actual malice," meaning the defendant knowingly spread false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.