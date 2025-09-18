Taliban cuts off internet in 5 provinces to 'prevent immorality'

The ban specifically targets all internet connections through fiber optic cables. However, access via mobile phone data remains unaffected. The fiber optic disconnection leaves workplaces, households, and other companies without internet access. Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has called the internet ban "absurd." He suggested that if pornography is indeed a concern, it could easily be filtered like in many Islamic countries.

Residents

Detrimental to business

A Balkh resident told the Associated Press that he didn't use mobile internet often because it was slow and pricey. "If this ban continues, it will not only be detrimental to my business but also to others because all our business is done on the internet," said the resident. "We do business with people in the outside world and maintain relationships through it. I might have to move from Mazar-e-Sharif (the capital) to another province because I cannot afford...loss."