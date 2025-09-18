Taliban cuts off internet in 5 provinces to 'prevent immorality'

LOADING...
The ban was announced on Wednesday

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 18, 2025
03:12 pm
The Taliban administration has imposed a ban on internet services in five provinces of northern Afghanistan. The decision was announced on Wednesday and is aimed at "preventing immoral activities." The affected provinces include Kunduz, Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar, and Balkh. This is the first instance of such an internet ban since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Ban targets fiber optic connections

The ban specifically targets all internet connections through fiber optic cables. However, access via mobile phone data remains unaffected. The fiber optic disconnection leaves workplaces, households, and other companies without internet access. Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has called the internet ban "absurd." He suggested that if pornography is indeed a concern, it could easily be filtered like in many Islamic countries.

Detrimental to business 

A Balkh resident told the Associated Press that he didn't use mobile internet often because it was slow and pricey. "If this ban continues, it will not only be detrimental to my business but also to others because all our business is done on the internet," said the resident. "We do business with people in the outside world and maintain relationships through it. I might have to move from Mazar-e-Sharif (the capital) to another province because I cannot afford...loss."

Broader trend of increasing censorship

While the internet ban is a first, the Taliban had earlier introduced a series of strict moral codes, including requiring women to cover their faces and men to grow beards. It also announced other measures, including stopping girls from going to high school and women from working in many different fields.