Modi speaks to Nepal's interim PM, reaffirms support
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his Nepali counterpart, Sushila Karki, expressing condolences over the recent violence in Nepal. The unrest left at least 59 protesters, 10 prisoners, and three policemen dead. The protests were triggered by the government's ban on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, which later spiraled into a movement against government corruption.
PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details of his conversation with PM Karki. He said, "Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability." PM Modi also extended warm greetings to the people of Nepal on their National Day, which is celebrated on September 19.
In the wake of the deadly protests, Karki was appointed as Nepal's first woman interim prime minister. She was chosen through an impromptu vote on Discord by young anti-corruption protesters after the resignation of PM KP Sharma Oli and his ministers. Karki is a former chief justice known for her strong anti-corruption stance. During her tenure as chief justice, she oversaw landmark cases, including the conviction of a sitting minister for corruption.
The protests, sparked by anger with the government's ban on many popular social media platforms, quickly snowballed into a larger discourse on corruption and unemployment as Generation Z took to the streets with banners and slogans. The protests soon turned violent, with security forces using live bullets, tear gas, and batons, while rioters toppled barriers, looted businesses, and set fire to government offices and leaders' homes. Nepal will hold elections on 5 March 2026.