Brazil's convicted ex-president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer 

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with skin cancer, just days after he was found guilty of attempting to overturn the country's 2022 election. The diagnosis was made following a procedure to remove skin lesions on Sunday. Doctors found squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, in two of the lesions. "It's neither the kindest nor the most aggressive...but it is still a skin cancer," said Claudio Biroloni, Bolsonaro's doctor, according to CNN Brasil.

Health decline Bolsonaro hospitalized for vomiting, dizziness Bolsonaro, 70, was hospitalized at DF Star Hospital in Brasilia on Tuesday after suffering from vomiting, dizziness, low blood pressure, and pre-syncope. He was discharged on Wednesday but will continue to be monitored by a doctor. The diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma is "in situ," meaning the cancerous cells have not spread beyond their original site. This requires clinical monitoring and periodic reevaluation.

Legal proceedings Health scare follows coup conviction The health scare comes after Bolsonaro was convicted of plotting a coup d'état. Prosecutors alleged the plot included plans to assassinate current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Following Bolsonaro's defeat, prosecutors allege the defendants sought to alter the results by urging Bolsonaro supporters to mobilize in Brasília, where they attacked and destroyed the three seats of government in January 2023. He was sentenced to over 27 years but remains under house arrest and is expected to appeal the conviction.