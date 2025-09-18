Israeli tanks surround Gaza City ahead of ground operation 

Israeli tanks have surrounded Gaza City, preparing for a ground operation in the enclave's largest urban area. This comes as tens of thousands of Palestinians continue to evacuate the city, which is home to around one million people. The United Nations has warned that this assault will exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where parts are officially under famine conditions.

Operation update Over 65,000 Palestinians killed since war began While the Israeli military has announced that its ground operation has started, eyewitnesses and satellite images confirm that tanks have not yet entered Gaza City. In the past 24 hours alone, at least 98 people have been killed across Gaza, bringing the total death toll to over 65,000 since the war began. The Palestinian health ministry reports that around 70% of these casualties are women and children.

Evacuation efforts New evacuation route announced by IDF Ahead of the operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced a new evacuation route for civilians to leave Gaza City. It stated movement would be allowed on Salah al-Din Street. In what appears to be an attempt to expedite the forced departure from Gaza City, the IDF announced that the passage will be available for 48 hours only, until Friday local time.

Global response International community condemns Israel's actions The international community has condemned Israel's actions in Gaza City. China and Qatar have opposed the offensive, while Saudi Arabia and Canada have also condemned it. The European Commission has proposed trade sanctions against Israel, which could partially suspend its free trade agreement with the country if approved by EU member states. However, some members are wary of such measures due to their economic impact on Europe.