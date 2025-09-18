'Attack on one...attack on both': Saudi, Pakistan ink defense pact 

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a "Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement," which states that any aggression against one country shall be considered aggression against both. The agreement was signed during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 's state visit to Riyadh, where he was welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman . The pact aims to develop defense cooperation further and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.

Pact details Agreement reflects shared commitment to enhance security: Joint statement "Building on a partnership extending nearly eight decades and grounded in bonds of brotherhood, Islamic solidarity, and shared strategic interests, the two sides signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement," a joint statement released after the signing ceremony read. "This agreement...reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world," it added.

Diplomatic visit PM Sharif thanks Saudi leadership for hospitality During his visit, Sharif also conveyed greetings to King Salman of Saudi and thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his hospitality. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was also part of the delegation. This is Sharif's third visit to the Gulf region in a week. He had already visited Qatar twice, on Thursday and Monday, to express support for Doha following Israel's attack on the Hamas leadership and to attend an emergency summit of Arab-Islamic states on the subject.