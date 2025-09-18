Trump designates Antifa 'terrorist' group after Charlie Kirk murder 

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to designate the left-wing activist group Antifa as a "major terrorist organization." The announcement was made on his Truth Social platform, where he called Antifa a "sick, dangerous, radical left disaster." He also said he would recommend investigations into those funding Antifa. However, it remains unclear who or what the US president intends to designate, with Antifa, short for anti-fascists, referring to a loosely organized group of activists opposed to right-wing ideology.

Dismantling announcement White House claims leftists behind Kirk assassination The announcement comes after senior White House officials said they would dismantle a "vast domestic terror movement" allegedly created by left-wing activists. They claim this movement led to the assassination of Trump ally and right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk. Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, said the Trump administration would "channel all of the anger...to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks."

Legal concerns Legal challenges to Trump's Antifa designation Investigators have yet to provide a motive for Kirk's murder, which officials allege was committed by 22-year-old Utah native Tyler Robinson. But many on the right have blamed the assassination on leftist ideology. "Antifa seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy...The President is right to recognize the destructive role of Antifa by designating them domestic terrorists," Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, weapon, and obstruction of justice offenses.

Past attempts Trump previously attempted to designate Antifa as terrorists Trump had previously attempted to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization during his first term. This was after protests across the US over George Floyd's death in May 2020. At that time, legal experts had argued against such a designation due to First Amendment concerns. The same legal challenges remain today.