Will the 'TSITP' movie include Belly and Conrad's wedding?

Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday, September 17, that its beloved show, The Summer I Turned Pretty , will conclude with a feature film. The news came soon after the Season 3 finale was released on the streaming platform. Showrunner Jenny Han and star Lola Tung recently spoke about the upcoming movie during an interview with Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

Plot details Han reveals draft for upcoming film is ready When asked if there would be a wedding in the movie, Han said, "I can say that there is another big milestone for Belly, so we'll continue with that journey." Fans have started speculating that Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, and Belly, portrayed by Tung, will tie the knot in the upcoming feature. Han also revealed that she and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka have already completed a draft for the movie. However, she couldn't confirm when it would be released.

Actor's perspective Tung on the upcoming movie When asked what she could reveal about the upcoming film, Tung said, "I mean, not much." "We've known for a little bit but it's fun that it's finally out there in the world," she added. The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a global sensation, creating moments of joy and nostalgia among audiences worldwide.