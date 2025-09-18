LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to get feature film finale
Summarize
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to get feature film finale
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is set to get a movie

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to get feature film finale

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 18, 2025
11:35 am
What's the story

Amazon Prime Video has announced a feature film that will serve as the final chapter of The Summer I Turned Pretty series. The announcement came during the red carpet event for the show's third and final season finale in Paris, France. The movie will be written by Jenny Han, who wrote the original books, and Sarah Kucserka, who collaborated with Han on the television adaptation.

Author's statement

Han on why movie was needed

Han said in a statement, "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due." "I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Twitter Post

The Prime Video show is set to get a movie

Series success

About the series and its viewership

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty attracted 25 million viewers worldwide in the first week of its release, as per Amazon. The series is described as a "multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship." It is a coming-of-age story about love, heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Series and film

More about the source material

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a trilogy of books by Han. Each season of the series corresponds to one book from the trilogy. The first season is adapted from The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), the second one from It's Not Summer Without You (2010), and Season 3 is based on We'll Always Have Summer (2011). The upcoming film will continue Belly's journey, but specific plot details are still under wraps.