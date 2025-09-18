'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to get feature film finale

Amazon Prime Video has announced a feature film that will serve as the final chapter of The Summer I Turned Pretty series. The announcement came during the red carpet event for the show's third and final season finale in Paris, France. The movie will be written by Jenny Han, who wrote the original books, and Sarah Kucserka, who collaborated with Han on the television adaptation.

Author's statement Han on why movie was needed Han said in a statement, "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due." "I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Twitter Post The Prime Video show is set to get a movie The Summer I Turned Pretty the Movie pic.twitter.com/kX6PKhmqRh — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 17, 2025

Series success About the series and its viewership The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty attracted 25 million viewers worldwide in the first week of its release, as per Amazon. The series is described as a "multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship." It is a coming-of-age story about love, heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.