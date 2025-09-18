'Mirai' actor Manchu Manoj hints at sequel: 'Did you...'

Manoj's cryptic response fuels speculation

Interestingly, Manoj said to his son Dhairav, "Did you see him die?"—fueling speculation that there's more to come for Black Sword.

In a recent interview, Manoj also talked about the nine grandhas—mysterious texts that boost Mahabir's powers—and compared Mahabir to Ravana from mythology.

As director Karthik Gattamneni continues the saga, it sounds like Mahabir, also known as Black Sword, could have an even bigger role ahead.