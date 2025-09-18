Next Article
'Mirai' actor Manchu Manoj hints at sequel: 'Did you...'
Entertainment
Manchu Manoj, who plays Black Sword in the film Mirai, has dropped hints that his character might return in future sequels.
The film, released on September 12, smashed past ₹100 crore worldwide in just five days.
The ending left fans genuinely wondering if Black Sword's story is really over.
Manoj's cryptic response fuels speculation
Interestingly, Manoj said to his son Dhairav, "Did you see him die?"—fueling speculation that there's more to come for Black Sword.
In a recent interview, Manoj also talked about the nine grandhas—mysterious texts that boost Mahabir's powers—and compared Mahabir to Ravana from mythology.
As director Karthik Gattamneni continues the saga, it sounds like Mahabir, also known as Black Sword, could have an even bigger role ahead.