Vijayapura SBI heist: Cops recover bag of stolen valuables

The gang forced the manager to open the vaults before locking some staff in a toilet. They escaped using a Suzuki Eeco van with fake plates but crashed it while heading toward Maharashtra.

Ditching the van, they ran off on foot with their loot.

By Friday, police teams from Karnataka and Maharashtra had recovered a bag containing some gold bangles and cash from a rooftop hideout, though most of the stolen valuables are still missing.

Police are investigating the robbers' escape route and examining the accident site for clues.