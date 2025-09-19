Jet Airways link used to con senior citizen out of ₹1.7cr
An 80-year-old retired Commerce Secretary, Omprakash Srivastava, was tricked out of ₹1.7 crore earlier this month by scammers pretending to be CBI and police officers.
They accused him of money laundering linked to Jet Airways's Naresh Goyal, showed fake documents tying his Aadhaar to a suspicious transaction, and threatened him with immediate arrest over video calls.
Scammers were running a bigger racket with similar complaints
Feeling cornered, Srivastava transferred all his savings into two accounts the scammers controlled after they promised his money would be returned in 72 hours.
When nothing came back, he reported it to Noida Cyber Crime on September 16.
Police quickly arrested three suspects from Bihar and froze their accounts.
Turns out, these guys were running a bigger racket with similar complaints from other states—so the investigation is still rolling as authorities hunt for more people involved.