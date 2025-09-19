After Jaish, Lashkar admits Operation Sindoor destroyed its terror camps 

A video has emerged in which a purported Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Qaasim, admits that the Markaz Taiba terror camp in Muridke was destroyed during India's Operation Sindoor. The unverified video shows Qaasim standing among the ruins of the facility and acknowledging its role in training terrorists. "I am standing in front of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke... It was destroyed in the attack (during Operation Sindoor). We will be rebuilding it and making it even bigger," he said.

Twitter Post Watch the video here 🚨 🇵🇰👺 After Jaish commander ilyas kashmiri now Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Qaasim has torn apart Pakistan’s lies on Muridke terror camps.



👉 Standing in front of the demolished Markaz E Taiba camp, which destroyed in #OperationSindoor, he admits that many terrorists… pic.twitter.com/S80p9wLSFy — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) September 19, 2025

Related admission JeM chief's family killed in POK strike The video comes after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admitted the destruction of the Markaz Subhan Allah headquarters in Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor in a recent video. Kashmiri admitted that the family of the terror group's chief, Masood Azhar, was "torn into pieces" in the attack. He also claimed that it was the Pakistan Army and its chief, Asim Munir, that had "sent generals to funerals" of the terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor.

Counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan Another video shows Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), making bold assertions regarding Pakistan's backing for the terrorist outfit. In the video, Kasuri was heard saying that the Pakistani government and army had provided funds to rebuild the terrorist group's headquarters. Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The operation targeted key strongholds of JeM and LeT, marking one of India's most significant counter-terror operations in recent years.