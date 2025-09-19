After Jaish, Lashkar admits Operation Sindoor destroyed its terror camps
A video has emerged in which a purported Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Qaasim, admits that the Markaz Taiba terror camp in Muridke was destroyed during India's Operation Sindoor. The unverified video shows Qaasim standing among the ruins of the facility and acknowledging its role in training terrorists. "I am standing in front of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke... It was destroyed in the attack (during Operation Sindoor). We will be rebuilding it and making it even bigger," he said.
The video comes after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admitted the destruction of the Markaz Subhan Allah headquarters in Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor in a recent video. Kashmiri admitted that the family of the terror group's chief, Masood Azhar, was "torn into pieces" in the attack. He also claimed that it was the Pakistan Army and its chief, Asim Munir, that had "sent generals to funerals" of the terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan
Another video shows Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), making bold assertions regarding Pakistan's backing for the terrorist outfit. In the video, Kasuri was heard saying that the Pakistani government and army had provided funds to rebuild the terrorist group's headquarters. Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The operation targeted key strongholds of JeM and LeT, marking one of India's most significant counter-terror operations in recent years.
Markaz Taiba was LeT's main training camp
The back-to-back admissions by terror group commanders support India's claim that nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted during the May 7 military operation. Established in 2000, the Markaz Taiba complex was LeT's primary training center. It conducted arms drills, physical training, and radicalization sessions for recruits from Pakistan and abroad. The camp has been linked to several terror plots. The Markaz Subhan Allah facility in Bahawalpur is linked to the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019.