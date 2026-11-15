Bengaluru's Skydeck cost rises to ₹800 cr, BDA seeks investors
Bengaluru's much-talked-about Skydeck project just saw its tentative cost estimate jump from ₹500 crore to ₹800 crore.
Backed by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the plan is to build a 250-meter-high landmark for the city.
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is about to invite investors to see who is interested and check if the project makes sense financially and technically.
Skydeck to be PPP, KPMG advising
The Skydeck will run on a public-private partnership model (think private companies teaming up with the government), with KPMG as the main advisor.
The BDA will provide land but will not put in any money itself, and details like revenue sharing are still being figured out.
For now, everyone is waiting to see which investors step up and how this big idea takes shape.