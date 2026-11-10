Bhadohi: Four booked for allegedly assaulting, filming CISF constable

In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, four people were booked for allegedly assaulting and filming a CISF constable back in August.

The incident happened in Sardar Bahuta village before a molestation case was registered against the constable.

Those named in the FIR are Dhirendra Yadav, Virendra Yadav, Aman Yadav, and Sarita Yadav.