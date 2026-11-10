Bhadohi: Four booked for allegedly assaulting, filming CISF constable
India
In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, four people were booked for allegedly assaulting and filming a CISF constable back in August.
The incident happened in Sardar Bahuta village before a molestation case was registered against the constable.
Those named in the FIR are Dhirendra Yadav, Virendra Yadav, Aman Yadav, and Sarita Yadav.
FIR against 4 registered after court
Constable Ajay Yadav said he was attacked and recorded on video, but was still arrested on molestation charges after his complaint.
The FIR against the four came only after a court stepped in.
Police have now registered the FIR against the four accused and are investigating the matter.