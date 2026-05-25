Bhadrachalam family carried Kandi Venkanna's body after hospital denied hearse
India
A family in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, had to carry their relative's body on foot for nearly four kilometers because the hospital didn't provide a hearse, even though one was reportedly available.
Kandi Venkanna, 45, died from heat stroke while being treated at the government hospital.
Videos prompt Telangana probe and outrage
Videos of the family's ordeal began circulating on social media, leading to public outrage and an official probe into why no emergency transport was arranged.
Opposition leaders slammed the state government for neglecting basic services, with BRS's K T Rama Rao criticizing the Congress government for focusing on publicity instead of people's needs.