Bhagirath trapped in Jhalaria borewell receiving oxygen under camera watch
India
A two-and-one-half-year-old boy named Bhagirath accidentally fell about 70 feet down an open borewell in Jhalaria village, Ujjain, while his family was out grazing sheep.
He's getting oxygen and is being watched by a camera as teams work to get him out safely.
SDRF led teams dig parallel pit
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local officials, police, and villagers are all pitching in, using heavy machines to dig a parallel pit and reach Bhagirath.
His family had traveled from Rajasthan for sheep grazing; his dad is in Pali, while his older brothers are studying there, as everyone hopes for good news soon.