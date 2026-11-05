Bhai Dooj 2026 lands Wednesday November 11 with afternoon rituals

Sisters put a tilak on their brothers' foreheads, tie a sacred thread on their wrists, and do a little aarti for them.

In return, brothers give gifts, and everyone enjoys some good food together.

The festival's roots go back to the story of Yama and Yamuna, making it not just about fun but also about wishing safety and well-being for each other.

Bathing in the Yamuna River is considered extra special if you're feeling traditional!