Bhai Dooj November 11, 2026: sisters perform tilak and puja

Bhai Dooj is back on November 11, 2026, a special day for brothers and sisters to celebrate their bond right after Diwali.

Sisters perform traditional rituals, applying tilak on their brothers' foreheads for their well-being, wrapping up the festive season with warmth and care.

If you want to follow the traditions, the best time for the main puja is between 1:30pm and 3:46pm.