Bhai Dooj November 11, 2026: sisters perform tilak and puja
India
Bhai Dooj is back on November 11, 2026, a special day for brothers and sisters to celebrate their bond right after Diwali.
Sisters perform traditional rituals, applying tilak on their brothers' foreheads for their well-being, wrapping up the festive season with warmth and care.
If you want to follow the traditions, the best time for the main puja is between 1:30pm and 3:46pm.
Brothers give gifts, festival strengthens bonds
On Bhai Dooj, sisters do tilak on their brothers, putting tilak on their foreheads. In return, brothers give gifts as a sign of love.
Known by names like Bhaiya Dooj or Yama Dwitiya in different regions, this festival is all about making memories together and strengthening sibling ties through simple but meaningful traditions.