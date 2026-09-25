'...bhai gun nikal': Kalkaji gangrape survivor recounts ordeal 

"They immediately caught hold of my friend and slapped him. When we asked who they were, they said, 'We are policemen. Why have you come here at this time? Entry is not allowed here'," she said.

The survivor stated that the men seized her and her friend's mobile phones before separating them.

"I was very scared. I told them, 'Sir, ask whatever you want to ask here. Talk to my mother'," she said.

But her pleas fell on deaf ears.