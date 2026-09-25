'...bhai gun nikal': Kalkaji gangrape survivor recounts ordeal
What's the story
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi on her birthday. The alleged incident took place on September 21 when the victim and a male friend entered the park after visiting Kalkaji Mandir. "I also wanted to visit the ISKCON temple. I told my friend...we should first sit in the park for some time, eat chips and then go for darshan," she said. As they were sitting, three men claiming to be policemen approached them.
Assault details
The accused threatened the girl with a gun and knife
"They immediately caught hold of my friend and slapped him. When we asked who they were, they said, 'We are policemen. Why have you come here at this time? Entry is not allowed here'," she said.
The survivor stated that the men seized her and her friend's mobile phones before separating them.
"I was very scared. I told them, 'Sir, ask whatever you want to ask here. Talk to my mother'," she said.
But her pleas fell on deaf ears.
Final assault
Asif showed her black gun
One of the accused then asked another, identified as Asif, to take out a gun. He brandished a black-colored gun and took out knives.
According to the FIR, the man said, "Asif bhai gun nikal."
Asif showed her a black gun before putting it back in his pocket. He then took her to a red bench in the park, where he raped her while holding a knife to her neck.
Accused
Accused didn't return her undergarment
After this assault, another accused, Hemu (Hemant), took her to another nearby bench, held a knife to her throat, and raped her.
When he was done, the third accused, whom the other two called Deepu, also came and carried out the same act. Other reports mention his name as Mukesh.
The girl was then asked to dress up quickly before one of them gave her a T-shirt and jeans but didn't return her bra.
Aftermath
The girl told her friend about the incident
Her friend was brought back to her after they were done.
The accused then threatened to kill them if they reported the incident.
After leaving the park, the girl told her friend about the incident. He then called the police control room (PCR).
The three accused were arrested on Tuesday.
Brothers Hemant, a lawyer, and Mukesh, a final-year B.Sc. Mathematics student, were picked up from their house, while Asif was taken into custody following an exchange of fire with police.