Bharat Bandh today: Check which services face disruption

India is gearing up for a nationwide strike today, led by various central trade unions and farmers' organizations. The protest is likely to disrupt daily life across states, especially in Assam and Odisha . Essential services like hospitals and pharmacies are expected to remain unaffected by the Bharat Bandh (national shutdown). The strike has been called against the government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies."

Nationwide disruption Odisha and Assam likely to witness most severe disruptions The Bharat Bandh is expected to affect nearly 600 districts across India. While Odisha and Assam are likely to witness the most severe disruptions, Kerala and West Bengal are also expected to be significantly affected. In Odisha, a near-total shutdown is anticipated with strong participation from industrial workers, PSU employees, and rural labor groups.

Regional impact Transport, markets, and educational institutions in Kerala and Assam In Assam, a total shutdown is possible in urban and semi-urban areas with public transport likely to be partially operational or completely halted in some districts. Markets and commercial establishments may remain closed in union-heavy zones while government offices might see low attendance due to staff participation. Kerala's strong trade union culture could lead to a statewide impact with transport, markets, and educational institutions likely affected.

Advertisement

Union response Limited transport services in West Bengal West Bengal's trade unions have a strong organizational base and are likely to cause partial to major disruptions in markets and public services. Public sector banking services could be affected with AIBEA, AIBOA, and BEFI supporting the strike. Transport services may operate on a limited scale, especially in cities.

Advertisement