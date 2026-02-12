Bharat Bandh today: Check which services face disruption
What's the story
India is gearing up for a nationwide strike today, led by various central trade unions and farmers' organizations. The protest is likely to disrupt daily life across states, especially in Assam and Odisha. Essential services like hospitals and pharmacies are expected to remain unaffected by the Bharat Bandh (national shutdown). The strike has been called against the government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies."
Nationwide disruption
Odisha and Assam likely to witness most severe disruptions
The Bharat Bandh is expected to affect nearly 600 districts across India. While Odisha and Assam are likely to witness the most severe disruptions, Kerala and West Bengal are also expected to be significantly affected. In Odisha, a near-total shutdown is anticipated with strong participation from industrial workers, PSU employees, and rural labor groups.
Regional impact
Transport, markets, and educational institutions in Kerala and Assam
In Assam, a total shutdown is possible in urban and semi-urban areas with public transport likely to be partially operational or completely halted in some districts. Markets and commercial establishments may remain closed in union-heavy zones while government offices might see low attendance due to staff participation. Kerala's strong trade union culture could lead to a statewide impact with transport, markets, and educational institutions likely affected.
Union response
Limited transport services in West Bengal
West Bengal's trade unions have a strong organizational base and are likely to cause partial to major disruptions in markets and public services. Public sector banking services could be affected with AIBEA, AIBOA, and BEFI supporting the strike. Transport services may operate on a limited scale, especially in cities.
Service continuity
Essential services expected to function normally
Despite the widespread disruptions, some essential services are expected to function normally during the Bharat Bandh. Hospitals and emergency services, ambulances and essential health services, metro services (subject to local administration decisions), private offices and IT companies (depending on region), schools and colleges (state-wise decision), as well as essential supply services such as milk and pharmacies are likely to remain open.